By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Sept 6 A rise in sales of branded products helped boost profits at British veterinary drugs firm Dechra Pharmaceuticals by 15 percent in the last year, it said on Tuesday.

"Although footfall through veterinary practices has declined and the general economic climate remains uncertain we are continuing to demonstrate solid growth in markets in which we trade," Chief Executive Ian Page said.

"Our branded product range, the focus of our key strategic objective, continues to grow strongly."

The company, which develops prescription medicines for dogs, cats and horses, therapeutic diets for dogs and cats, and unlicensed medicines, shampoos and supplements, posted an underlying pretax profit of 30.1 million pounds ($48.5 million) on revenue 5.4 percent higher at 389.2 million pounds.

Page said the company's products performed strongly in terms of revenue, although there was a lower margin on dietary products than the company had hoped for.

"The diet margin was down about 2 points," he said in an interview. "That's due to raw material increases; fish protein and wheat prices have spiralled in the last 12 months.

"We took the strategic decision that we wanted to grow the top line rather than compensate by increasing prices too much," he said.

Dechra is developing new drugs for launch from 2013, starting with a product to treat lameness in horses.

"There's a clear road map (for new drugs)," he said. "2013, 14, 15 we would expect one new product a year at least.

Collectively the new drugs will add between 25 million pounds and 30 million pounds in annual revenue, he said.

The company's shares, which are trading at around the same level as a year ago, were 1.2 percent lower at 433 pence by 0851 GMT.

Broker Peel Hunt, which has a "hold" rating on the stock, said the numbers came in just below its estimates.

"The majority of Dechra's companion animal pharma business performed resiliently, with the more consumer exposed European diets business the key source of underperformance," said analyst Stefan Hamill.

Dechra is increasing its final dividend for the year to end-June to 8.4 pence a share, up from 7.25 pence a year ago. ($1=0.621 British pounds) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)