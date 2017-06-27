June 27 Activist investor Marcato Capital Management said on Tuesday it will seek to replace Deckers Outdoor Corp's board if the footwear maker's review of strategic alternatives did not result in a sale of the company.

Marcato, which said it owns a 6 percent stake in Deckers' shares, will nominate a slate of director candidates to replace the company's entire board, the hedge fund warned in a letter.

Deckers, the maker of UGG boots and apparel, said in April it was exploring a sale as part of a review of strategic options.

Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC in March pushed Deckers for a sale, saying its stock had underperformed due to management's "consistently poor capital allocation decisions."

Deckers' shares were up 1.4 percent at $67.90 on Tuesday in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)