Jan 29 Outdoor footwear and apparel manufacturer
and retailer Deckers Outdoor Corp reported
lower-than-expected quarterly profit and sales as demand for its
UGG branded sheepskin shoes slowed in the United States.
The company's shares fell 14.3 percent in after-market
trading on Thursday.
Deckers said net income rose to $156.7 million, or $4.50 per
share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from $140.9 million,
or $4.04 per share, a year earlier.
Comprehensive net income, which includes losses on foreign
currency hedging, rose to $149.4 million from $139 million.
Revenue rose 6.6 percent to $784.6 million, while comparable
sales rose 7.6 percent.
Analysts on average expected a profit of $4.52 per share and
revenue of $813.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)