Jan 29 Outdoor footwear and apparel manufacturer
and retailer Deckers Outdoor Corp cut its full-year
forecast as demand for its UGG Australia branded sheepskin shoes
slows in the United States.
The company's shares fell 13.7 percent in after-market
trading on Thursday.
Deckers cut its sales growth forecast for its UGG Australia
shoes and accessories to 11 percent from 15 percent in 2015. The
brand accounts for more than 90 percent of total revenue.
The company has been trying to lower its dependence on the
popular UGG Classic collection of boots, which are responsible
for a majority of sales under the UGG Australia brand.
Sales of Deckers' other major brands, Teva and Sanuk,
however, fell in the third quarter.
Deckers said it now expected a full-year profit of $4.58 per
share, representing 12.6 percent year-on-year growth, and
revenue of $1.8 billion. It had previously forecast profit
growth of about 15.8 percent and revenue of $1.825 billion.
Analysts on average had estimated a full-year profit of
$4.77 per share and revenue of $1.83 billion.
The company also said it now expected to break even in the
current quarter, a significantly bleaker outlook than the 15
cent profit it had forecast earlier.
Deckers' net income rose to $156.7 million, or $4.50 per
share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $140.9 million, or
$4.04 per share, a year earlier.
Comprehensive net income, which includes losses on foreign
currency hedging, rose to $149.4 million from $139 million.
Analysts on average expected a profit of $4.52 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6.6 percent to $784.6 million, well below the
average estimate of $813.7 million, due to slower sales in
October and November and a stronger U.S. dollar.
The company gets about a third of its revenue from outside
the United States.
