Oct 1 Oct 1 Deckers Outdoor Corp: * Deckers outdoor corp : barclays raises price target to $70 from $65; rating overweight * J c penney company inc : barclays cuts price target to $10 from $20; rating equal weight * Lululemon athletica inc : barclays raises price target to $85 from $80; rating overweight * Michael kors holdings ltd : barclays raises price target to $80 from $74; rating overweight