Aug 29 India's Deepak Fertilisers and
Petrochemicals Corp will not go ahead with an ammonium
nitrate plant it wanted to build near Whyalla in South Australia
and would explore other options for the project, an Australian
minister said.
The company cited cost factors like rehabilitating a former
military testing ground, extending power and gas supplies and
preparing the site for construction to justify its decision, Tom
Koutsantonis, minister for manufacturing, innovation and trade,
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The decision is another blow to the state's growth prospects
after BHP Billiton shelved a proposed $20 billion-plus
expansion of its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine a week
back.
The company also noted BHP's move as one of the factors for
its decision.
Deepak had conducted an initial feasibility study of the 310
hectare site at Port Bonython. It wanted to build a factory to
make technical ammonium nitrate, a chemical used in mining, at
an estimated cost of $350 million.
"Deepak has informed the state government of its intention to
continue to explore other possible options for an ammonium
nitrate plant in South Australia," he said.
Deepak Fertilisers was not immediately available for comment.
Deepak was making slow progress on the project and was
looking for other potential sites, a top official said in July.
Valued at $205.82 million, shares in Deepak Fertilisers were
down 1 percent at 128.70 rupees at 0938 GMT.