Aug 29 India's Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp will not go ahead with an ammonium nitrate plant it wanted to build near Whyalla in South Australia and would explore other options for the project, an Australian minister said.

The company cited cost factors like rehabilitating a former military testing ground, extending power and gas supplies and preparing the site for construction to justify its decision, Tom Koutsantonis, minister for manufacturing, innovation and trade, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision is another blow to the state's growth prospects after BHP Billiton shelved a proposed $20 billion-plus expansion of its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine a week back.

The company also noted BHP's move as one of the factors for its decision.

Deepak had conducted an initial feasibility study of the 310 hectare site at Port Bonython. It wanted to build a factory to make technical ammonium nitrate, a chemical used in mining, at an estimated cost of $350 million.

"Deepak has informed the state government of its intention to continue to explore other possible options for an ammonium nitrate plant in South Australia," he said.

Deepak Fertilisers was not immediately available for comment.

Deepak was making slow progress on the project and was looking for other potential sites, a top official said in July.

Valued at $205.82 million, shares in Deepak Fertilisers were down 1 percent at 128.70 rupees at 0938 GMT.