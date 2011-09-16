* Co says "fully aware" of attacks on its stock

* Says bloggers made "questionable offers" to cease attacks (Follows alerts)

Sept 16 - Deer Consumer Products Inc , a Nasdaq-listed, Chinese maker of branded household goods, denied allegations in blog posts by Alfred Little and GeoInvesting that it committed a "multi-million dollar land fraud".

Deer's statement on Friday came after a post by GeoInvesting on the Seeking Alpha investment website that backed Alfred Little's findings that were published in a post earlier this month.

Deer said it was "fully aware of the latest desperate illegal short seller attacks on its stock," including repeated publication of misstatements by Alfred Little and GeoInvesting.

"In connection with these publications, the entities behind them have approached Deer with questionable offers to cease their 'attacks'," the company said in its statement.

The New York Supreme Court has given Deer permission to serve subpoenas in a lawsuit alleging a scheme to manipulate and depress Deer's stock by short-sellers.

Deer shares were marked up more than 3 percent in pre-market trading, to $4.75, on Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)