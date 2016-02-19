(Repeats to show availability of photos)
Feb 19 Deere & Co reported lower
quarterly earnings and cut its fiscal-year outlook on Friday,
citing weak global demand for agricultural and construction
equipment.
The maker of John Deere tractors said it now expected
equipment sales to fall 10 percent in the year ending in
October, compared with an earlier forecast of a 7 percent
decline. It lowered its earnings forecast to $1.3 billion from
$1.4 billion.
For the current quarter, Deere expects equipment sales to be
down 8 percent from a year earlier.
Shares of Deere were down 1.7 percent at $79 in premarket
trading.
Net income attributable to Deere fell to $254.4 million, or
80 cents per share, in the first quarter ended on Jan. 31 from
$387 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 70 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"John Deere's first-quarter results reflected the continuing
impact of the downturn in the global farm economy as well as
weakness in construction equipment markets," Chief Executive
Officer Samuel Allen said in a written statement.
The company derives the bulk of its revenue from the United
States and Canada. Industry sales of high-powered two-wheeled
drive tractors in those countries fell 38.5 percent in January,
according to Association of Equipment Manufacturers data.
Deere said it expected North American industry sales for
agricultural equipment to decline 15 percent to 20 percent in
2016.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)