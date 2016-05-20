OPEC, Russia spare Asia oil supply cuts in fight to hold market share
* Supply gain occurs despite OPEC, non-OPEC pledge to cut 1.8 mil bpd in H1 2017
May 20 Deere & Co posted lower quarterly earnings on Friday as the weak global agricultural economy dragged on farming and construction machinery sales.
Net income attributable to Deere fell to $495.4 million, or $1.56 per share, in the second quarter ended on April 30 from $690.5 million, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Supply gain occurs despite OPEC, non-OPEC pledge to cut 1.8 mil bpd in H1 2017
TOKYO, Feb 2 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday to its lowest in more than a week after a stronger yen soured sentiment.
HELSINKI, Feb 2 Finnish network equipment maker Nokia reported on Thursday a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts, and repeated its forecast for falling network sales in 2017.