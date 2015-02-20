Feb 20 Farm equipment maker Deere & Co posted a 43 percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by a decline in sales of tractors, harvesters and other farm machinery.

Net income attributable to Deere fell to $387 million, or $1.12 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $681 million, or $1.81 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 16.6 percent to $6.38 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)