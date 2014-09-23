(Adds details, shares)
Sept 23 Deere & Co, the world's largest
farm equipment maker, said it was exploring strategic options
for its low-margin crop insurance business and had hired
Citigroup as its adviser.
The company said no formal decisions had been made and no
agreements had been reached yet.
The business underwrites policies through John Deere
Insurance Co, offering protection to farmers from losses
stemming from a variety of causes such as natural disasters and
declines in crop prices.
The insurance business is a part of the company's financial
services arm. Financial services accounted for 7 percent of
Deere's total revenue of $9.5 billion in the third quarter ended
July 31.
Deere, along with rivals Agco Corp and Titan
Machinery Inc, has been struggling with falling demand
for its farm equipment as low corn prices and a bumper crop in
2013 have hurt farmers' ability to spend on new machinery.
The company said in August that it would lay off more than
600 employees at its plants in Illinois, Iowa and Kansas.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects 2014 crop supply
to increase faster than demand for corn, soybeans and wheat in
the United States, which could further discourage farmers from
investing in tractors, harvesters and other agricultural
machinery.
Illinois-based Deere could not be reached for comment on the
specific nature of the strategic options it was exploring.
Deere' shares were trading down 0.4 percent at $83.43 on
Tuesday. Up to Monday's close, the stock had fallen 8.3 percent
this year.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Sweta Singh in
Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)