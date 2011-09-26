* Argentine government source reports Deere plan

* Newspaper says company to invest $100 million

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 26 Deere & Co (DE.N), the world's biggest producer of farm equipment, plans to build a factory to make tractors and harvesters in Argentina, a top global grains supplier, a government source said on Monday.

The source declined to provide details of the plan, but the La Nacion newspaper said Deere would invest $100 million to build the plant in the central farming province of Santa Fe.

Deere officials declined to comment.

La Nacion said the Moline, Illinois-based company plans to produce up to five tractor and harvester models in Argentina.

Argentina, the world's top supplier of soyoil and soymeal and the No. 2 exporter of corn, imports much of its farm equipment. This has led the government to put pressure on companies to manufacture some of their products locally.

Deere reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit last month, helped by international demand for large machines. [ID:nN1E7790DM] (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; editing by John Wallace)