BRIEF-Interoil secures US$470 million credit facility
* Interoil Corp - new facility will refinance and replace existing US$400 million secured capital expenditure facility
* Argentine government source reports Deere plan
* Newspaper says company to invest $100 million
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 26 Deere & Co (DE.N), the world's biggest producer of farm equipment, plans to build a factory to make tractors and harvesters in Argentina, a top global grains supplier, a government source said on Monday.
The source declined to provide details of the plan, but the La Nacion newspaper said Deere would invest $100 million to build the plant in the central farming province of Santa Fe.
Deere officials declined to comment.
La Nacion said the Moline, Illinois-based company plans to produce up to five tractor and harvester models in Argentina.
Argentina, the world's top supplier of soyoil and soymeal and the No. 2 exporter of corn, imports much of its farm equipment. This has led the government to put pressure on companies to manufacture some of their products locally.
Deere reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit last month, helped by international demand for large machines. [ID:nN1E7790DM] (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; editing by John Wallace)
