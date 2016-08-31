EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real drops on central bank intervention prospects

(Updates table, numbers) SAO PAULO, Jan 31 The Brazilian real weakened on Tuesday after the central bank hinted it could allow some of currency swaps due in March to expire. The central bank currently holds $26.6 billion reals worth of currency swaps, which function like dollar sales to investors for future delivery, down from over $100 billion by late 2015. It halted the reduction of the outstanding swaps after the surprise election victory of Donald Trump triggered m