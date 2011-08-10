BRIEF-LPL Financial Holdings files for potential mixed shelf - SEC filing
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - files for a potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 10 Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) co-founder Bill Gates' investment vehicle Cascade Investment LLC has become the largest shareholder in farm machinery maker Deere & Co (DE.N), with a 5-percent stake, according to a regulatory filing.
Cascade, known for long-term investments in value stocks, owns almost 21 million Deere shares, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The stake is worth about $1.4 billion at current prices.
Deere shares were down 3 percent at $68.95 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, where stocks were broadly lower. The world's leading maker of farm equipment is set to report results next Wednesday. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - files for a potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Advent Life Sciences Llp reports a 6.6 percent passive stake in Versartis Inc as of December 31, 2016 -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 6.45 percent passive stake in Square Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: