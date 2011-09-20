Sept 20 Deere & Co (DE.N) said it struck a deal to sell Honda Power Equipment consumers products at U.S. Deere dealerships.

Participating Deere dealers will sell Honda lawnmowers, generators, snow blowers, tillers and other products, the world's largest maker of farm equipment said. The product line will complement Deere's line of lawn tractors, it said.

Deere said it will no longer market John Deere-branded walk-behind mowers or walk-behind snow blowers in the United States after 2012.

The Honda Power agreement may later be extended to Canada, Deere said. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski in Nedw York; editing by John Wallace)