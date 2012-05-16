May 16 Deere & Co, the world's largest farm equipment maker, posted higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday and raised its full-year outlook.

The company reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.056 billion, or $2.61 per share, compared with $904.3 million, or $2.12 a share a year ago.

Net sales of equipment operations rose to $9.4 billion from $8.33 billion a year earlier.

The company forecast 2012 net income of about $3.35 billion, up from its prior estimate of $3.275 billion. (Reporting By Lynn Adler; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)