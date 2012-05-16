May 16 Deere & Co, the world's largest
farm equipment maker, posted higher quarterly earnings on
Wednesday and raised its full-year outlook.
The company reported fiscal second-quarter net income of
$1.056 billion, or $2.61 per share, compared with $904.3
million, or $2.12 a share a year ago.
Net sales of equipment operations rose to $9.4 billion from
$8.33 billion a year earlier.
The company forecast 2012 net income of about $3.35 billion,
up from its prior estimate of $3.275 billion.
(Reporting By Lynn Adler; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)