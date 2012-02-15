* EPS $1.30 vs Street view $1.24
* Sales rise 11 pct to $6.77 bln
* Sees 2012 net income at $3.275 bln
Feb 15 Deere & Co reported a 4
percent rise in quarterly earnings on Wednesday due to growing
demand for farming and construction machinery and higher prices.
The Moline, Illinois-based farm equipment maker posted
fiscal first-quarter net income of $533 million, or $1.30 per
share, compared with $513.7 million, or $1.20 per share, a year
ago. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.24 a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Deere had previously told investors to expect lower
year-over-year earnings in the first quarter due to higher costs
and lower combine production.
Sales for the quarter increased 11 percent to $6.77 billion,
beating analyst expectations of $6.5 billion.
The company raised its forecast for net income for the year,
from a previous expectation of $3.2 billion to a new target of
$3.275 billion. Deere maintained its forecast for 15 percent
sales growth.
(Reporting By John D. Stoll; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)