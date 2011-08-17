BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
NEW YORK Aug 17 Deere & Co (DE.N), the world's leading maker of farm equipment, reported a 15 percent increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by international demand for large machines and a weaker U.S. dollar.
Net earnings were $712 million, or $1.69 per share, in the fiscal third quarter ended July 31, up from $617 million, or $1.44 per share, a year ago.
Sales rose 22 percent to $8.37 billion. Equipment sales were up 24 percent to $7.72 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts.
Moline, Illinois-based Deere said it expects full-year net income of $2.7 billion. In May, it estimated $2.65 billion. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski; editing by John Wallace)
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.