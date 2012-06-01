June 1 Deere & Co said on Friday two top
executives plan to retire from the world's largest maker of farm
equipment, and it named five others to new positions.
The Moline, Illinois-based company said that Rajesh Kalathur
would succeed James Field as chief financial officer, with Field
becoming president of its agriculture and turf division for the
Americas and Australia. The changes are effective Sept. 1.
Field succeeds David Everitt, who is retiring, as is Senior
Vice President and General Counsel James Jenkins.
(Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)