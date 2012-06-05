June 5 Deere & Co on Tuesday sold $2.25 billion of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DEERE & CO TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.6 PCT MATURITY 06/08/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.746 FIRST PAY 12/08/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.629 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/08/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A

TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 3.9 PCT MATURITY 06/09/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.265 FIRST PAY 12/09/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.942 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/08/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by M.D. Golan)