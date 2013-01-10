(Corrects headline and text to show focus on Russia and nearby
countries came from media reports, not from Deere)
BOSTON Jan 10 Deere & Co on Thursday
said that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has
concluded an investigation into whether it had made improper
payments to foreign officials without taking enforcement action.
The probe had begun in the summer of 2011, when the SEC
began investigating claims that the world's largest maker of
agricultural equipment had violated the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act, which bars bribes. Press reports at the time said
the probe focused on activity in Russia and nearby countries.
Deere did not disclose what country the probe focused on.
The company said it was pleased with the outcome of the
probe.
Russia's fast growth has made it a very attractive market to
makers of construction, forestry and agriculture equipment.
(Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)