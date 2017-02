Sept 16 The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it had posted a voluntary recall of 36,500 Deere & Co (DE.N) tractors to repair an engine cooling fan.

The recall affects series x300, x300r and x304 Deere tractors. If the cooling fan is not operational, the engine can overheat causing the surrounding plastic to melt, the CPSC said on Friday. On Wednesday, Deere recalled about 5,200 lawn tractors whose brake failures posed a risk of injury. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York)