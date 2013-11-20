Nov 20 Deere & Co :
* Announces record fourth-quarter earnings of $807 million
* Q4 sales $9.45 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.68 billion
* Says forecast calls for income of $3.3 billion in 2014.
* Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Says company equipment sales are projected to decrease about
3 percent for
fiscal 2014
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company equipment sales to be down about 2 percent for the
first quarter
compared with year-ago periods
* Says worldwide sales of agriculture and turf equipment are
forecast to
decrease by about 6 percent for full-year 2014
* Full-year 2014 net income attributable to deere & company for
financial
services operations is expected to be about $600 million
* Sees fiscal year 2014 net sales down about 3% versus FY 2013
* Sees Q1 2014 net sales down about 2 percent versus Q1 2013
* U.S. farm commodity prices for corn 2014/15 forecast of $4.50
dollars per
bushel versus previous 2013/14 forecast of $4.90 dollars per
bushel
* Sees FY 2014 total U.S. farm cash receipts $377.7 billion
versus previous
forecast of $379.7 billion
* U.S. farm commodity prices for soybeans 2014/15 forecast of
$11.00 dollars
per bushel versus previous 2013/14 forecast of $11.25 dollars
per bushel
* Sees fiscal 2014 capital expenditures forecast about $1.2
billion
* FY 2014 earnings per share view $7.98, revenue view $34.44
billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $6.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* U.S. farm commodity prices 2013/2014 forecast for corn of
$4.40 per bushel
and $12.50 per bushel for soybean
