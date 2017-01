Aug 19 Deere & Co posted lower quarterly earnings on Friday as the soft global agricultural economy depressed sales of its farming machinery.

Net income attributable to Deere fell to $488.8 million, or $1.55 per share, in the third quarter ended on July 31 from $511.6 million, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)