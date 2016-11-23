BRIEF-C&F Financial Corporation Q4 earnings per share $0.89
* Declared qtrly cash dividend of 33 cents per share during Q4 of 2016, which represented 3.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend
Nov 23 Reuters) - Deere & Co posted lower quarterly earnings on Wednesday as a global farm recession and weak construction equipment markets kept heavy machinery sales slow.
Net income attributable to Deere fell to $285.3 million, or 90 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended on Oct. 31 from $351.2 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
* Facebook says for News Feed, updating how co accounts for video completion rates - blog