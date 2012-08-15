Aug 15 Deere & Co posted an 11 percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by surging sales of construction equipment and agriculture machines.

For the fiscal third quarter ended July 31, the company posted net income of $788 million, or $1.98 per share, compared with $712.3 million, or $1.69 Per share, in the year-ago period.

Total sales and revenues rose 15 percent to $9.59 billion.