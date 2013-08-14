UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
CHICAGO Aug 14 Deere & Co posted a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, lifted by strong sales of its tractors and harvesters in North and South America.
The world's largest maker of agricultural equipment recorded a fiscal third-quarter profit of $996.5 million, or $2.56 a share, up from $788 million, or $1.98 a share, for the same period last year.
Sales rose 4 percent to $10 billion, the company said.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.