Aug 13 Deere & Co posted lower quarterly
profit on Wednesday, but still topped estimates, as strong sales
of construction and forestry equipment offset declining sales of
tractors, harvesters and other farm machinery.
The company reported a fiscal third-quarter net profit of
$850.7 million, or $2.33 a share, compared with $996.5 million,
or $2.56 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.
Sales fell 5 percent to $9.5 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected Moline, Illinois-based Deere
to post a profit of $2.22 a share on sales of $8.75 billion,
according to Reuters estimates.
