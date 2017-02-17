AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Feb 17 U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a 1.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, partly helped by stronger pricing.
Net income attributable to Deere fell to $193.8 million, or 61 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $254.4 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total sales and revenue rose to $5.63 billion in the quarter from $5.52 billion a year earlier.
Deere raised its fiscal 2017 equipment sales forecast, and said it expects sales to grow 4 percent, compared with its previous expectation of a decline of 1 percent. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.