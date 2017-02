(Follows alerts)

Sept 28 Canada's DeeThree Exploration Ltd said it has abandoned a shallow gas well in the Lethbridge area during the current quarter and is likely to abandon its first Montney well in the Peace River Arch area due to excess water flow.

The company increased its 2011 capital expenditure budget by $15 million, DeeThree said in a statement. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)