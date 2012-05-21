LONDON, May 21 (IFR) - Deeply indebted companies under pressure to refinance cheap bank loans with high-yield bonds or new loans in coming months are at risk of downgrades, and may even default, following a sharp rise in funding costs, according to a report from Fitch Ratings.

Less than 10 of a portfolio of 300 privately-rated leveraged credits will generate enough cash to be able to repay maturing debt obligations amounting to EUR150bn in 2013-2016, and which peaks in 2015, Fitch said in a report published on Monday.

In order to meet those obligations, companies will try to delever via asset sales, raise more equity from their owners or conduct outright sales to cash-rich corporates, but the vast majority will have to refinance with more expensive debt.

Cash pay loan margins on recent amend and extend primary transactions range between E+450-700bp, according to Fitch. That's a sharp increase from levels closer to margins of E+200-350bp on legacy loans arranged in 2006-2007 at the height of the leveraged buyout boom, the agency added.

High-yield financings costs have also risen sharply, with one issuer - recently restructured German roofing materials firm Monier - balking at investor demands for coupons in excess of 10.5%.

Among the biggest impacts will be on downgrades, the agency said.

"Refinancing is likely to erode interest cover metrics for refinanced issuers and potentially put downward pressure on some," Fitch said.

That decline in interest cover will lead to significant ratings migration for around 50% of the 300 credits analysed by Fitch. Credits rated at B-, however, could drop into the Triple C category as debt maturities approach and if refinancing conditions remain challenging, Fitch said.

Historically, 40% of credits rated CCC or below have defaulted within three years.

"If the cost of then prevailing debt finances is simply too much to bear for the weaker credits, there will be little option other than for them to undergo some form of capital restructuring either through increased equity participation or debt write down," Fitch said.

The latter will lead to defaults under Fitch's criteria.

Leveraged loan default rates in Fitch's 300 portfolio peaked at 9.5% in 2009 mainly due to cyclical credits in need of new capital at the height of the recession and increased risk aversion. Default rates are currently running at around 5%, according to Fitch.

Credits rated B- or lower - typically the most aggressively leveraged and last transactions to the market in 2006 and 2007 with the lowest costs of funds - will be most affected by higher refinancing costs.

In a stress test scenario, Fitch estimated that credits rated B- would rise by 260bp to 820bp. Credits in the Single B category, meanwhile, were assumed to see a 150bp rise in funding costs with the risk that this rises as CLOs get closer to the end of their reinvestment periods in 2014. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)