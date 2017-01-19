NEW YORK Jan 19 Higher corporate debt defaults and wider credit spreads are expected globally, although the outlook improved considerably in North America late last year with a new administration seen fostering faster US growth and the Federal Reserve's recent hike signaling confidence in the US economy's upward trajectory, a new survey shows.

The outlook was decidedly more negative for Europe, reflecting concerns about ripple effects from the United Kingdom's vote to exit the European Union, as well as in Asia, based on worries about China's growth, according to a quarterly International Association of Credit Portfolio Managers (IACPM) poll.

Led by the relative optimism about North America, IACPM's 12-month Credit Default Outlook Index moved to -37.9 in the fourth quarter from -48.1 the prior quarter. It was the least negative reading since -24.5 in the first quarter of 2015.

Negative numbers indicate expected credit deterioration with higher defaults and wider spreads.

"While overall sentiment is generally cautious, some survey respondents believe the credit outlook is more positive given the fact that interest rates are still low despite the Fed's recent action, the economy is growing albeit slowly, the energy sector has improved and there are no obvious pressure points," Som-lok Leung, IACPM's executive director, said in a statement.

At -13.9, the fourth-quarter gauge for North America's credit defaults improved from -55.3 in the prior quarter. This was the most optimistic reading since 6.8 in the fourth quarter of 2013. The same measure was somewhat improved for Europe, while worse for Asia in the fourth quarter.

Just over one-third of those polled expect North American corporate credit defaults will increase.

Reinforcing views that the US economy is gathering steam, the Fed in December raised rates for the first time in a year and upgraded its forecast to three rate hikes this year from two previously.

"Equity markets rose after Donald Trump's victory in November and while financial stocks have clearly responded to his election, you could argue we would have had a rally even if Hillary Clinton had won," said Leung. "Cash balances are historically high and people cannot stay uninvested forever."

The outlook is far less upbeat for other regions.

Almost two-thirds of those surveyed see credit defaults rising in Asia, and half expect increasing defaults in Europe.

Credit spreads are seen widening across all regions in the short term, though the outlook is less negative than it has been in recent quarters.

The IACPM 3-month Credit Spread Outlook Index improved to a -27.3 reading in last year's fourth quarter, from -47 in the prior quarter. It was the smallest negative reading since -7 in the third quarter of 2015.

The shift may be temporary, however, Leung said.

"Spreads have tightened over the last quarter so some respondents say the next move for spreads could be to widen, at least over the near term." (Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing By Michelle Sierra)