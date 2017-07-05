TEL AVIV, July 5 (Reuters) -

* Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems said on Wednesday one of its subsidiaries in Europe was awarded a contract from a European country to supply thousands of advanced electro-optic systems for infantry soldiers.

* The contract, valued at about $35 million, will be carried out over two years, Elbit said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)