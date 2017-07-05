BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports conditional acceptance of Tonmya as proposed brand name for TNX-102 SL
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp- U.S. FDA conditionally accepted proposed trade name Tonmya for tnx-102 sl for management of ptsd
TEL AVIV, July 5 (Reuters) -
* Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems said on Wednesday one of its subsidiaries in Europe was awarded a contract from a European country to supply thousands of advanced electro-optic systems for infantry soldiers.
* The contract, valued at about $35 million, will be carried out over two years, Elbit said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)
* Cytori Therapeutics - receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma, patent has a term at least through 2034 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - Board's approval for acquisition of Israir Aviation and Tourism Ltd. through its subsidiary Sun D'Or, from IDB Tourism