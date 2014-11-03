JAKARTA Nov 3 The CEO of the Eurofighter Typhoon consortium on Monday said he is confident of winning a new export order for the combat plane to avoid having to reduce production.

The consortium, founded in 1986, has only sold the Typhoon to Austria, Saudi Arabia and Oman, outside of the consortium's home markets of Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The United Arab Emirates last year decided against placing a 6 billion pound ($9.60 billion) order, and Austria last month raised the possibility of exiting its $2.5 billion contract should the legal opportunity arise.

"If no single export activity were to come, we would have to adapt ourselves to the current circumstances either through stretching or stopping one of the assembly lines," Chief Executive Alberto Gutierrez told Reuters.

"I'm pretty confident that this is not going to be the case," Gutierrez said ahead of a three-day international defence conference in Jakarta beginning on Wednesday.

Thirty Typhoons are built annually on assembly lines in each consortium country by BAE Systems PLC, Airbus Group NV and Finmeccanica SpA. Production is scheduled to continue until at least 2018.

A manufacturing problem in the fuselage led to the stated life of Typhoons being lowered last month, compounding the consortium's difficulties.

The consortium could revive its fortunes through Indonesia and Malaysia, which are looking to buy new planes.

Indonesia is looking to replace its squadron of Northrop F-5 Tigers with 16 new fighter jets, a defence ministry spokesman told Reuters on Monday. Under consideration are Typhoons, Sukhoi Su-35s, Saab JAS-39 Gripens and General Dynamics F-16s.

Malaysia also plans to buy 18 combat aircraft.

"Geopolitically, the situation is different," Gutierrez said. "There are increasing threats in certain countries and the economic crises that they were suffering are not anymore, so we see there is increasing activity in the fighter market."

($1 = 0.6247 pounds) (Editing by Christopher Cushing)