* Report shows Europe, U.S. defence spending down, Asia up
* Chinese growth rapid, still 20 years from matching U.S.
* Economic growth, China worries push Asia arms drive
By Peter Apps, Political Risk Correspondent
LONDON, March 7 Asian military spending will top
that of Europe in 2012 for the first time in centuries, a global
defence survey said on Wednesday, pointing to high regional
economic growth and an increasingly ambitious China.
The London-based International Institute for Strategic
Studies said U.S. military spending was also falling with
withdrawal from Iraq and Afghanistan - although Washington's
$739 billion budget still dwarfs that of other nations.
With the Pentagon explicitly refocusing its strategic
attention on Asia, the annual Military Balance report said it
was clear that a major historical shift was underway.
With China's military spending - an estimated $89 billion in
2011 - roughly doubling every five years, other growing Asian
states were also funnelling money into their military
programmes, the report said. That brought conflict risks.
"There's no doubt we are seeing a major shift," John
Chipman, IISS director-general John Chipman told Reuters on the
sidelines of the report's launch.
"What we see in Asia is just about every kind of strategic
challenge - from 19th century style territorial disputes to
economic rivalry and potential new nuclear weapons states ... We
need to manage that."
Diplomatic effort and confidence-building measures were
necessary to stop disputes between a variety of Asian powers in
the South China Sea and elsewhere - together with other regional
and economic rivalries - from escalating, he said.
The United States has said it will move additional military
resources to Asia, including marines to Australia and combat
vessels to Singapore.
Beijing has condemned such plans, accusing Washington of
being unnecessarily belligerent. Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam,
Singapore, Thailand, India and other nations in the region are
also increasing their forces, particularly naval craft.
MIDDLE EAST FOCUS ALREADY DECLINING?
In the short term, Chipman said it was important not to
overstate Beijing's capability or ambitions. Despite
considerable investment, he said, China still lacked a working
aircraft carrier although it continues to conduct trials with a
former Soviet carrier. In contrast, the United States had 11
powerful super carriers, although some are always in refit.
China continues to maintain many more personnel, about 2.3
million compared to 1.6 million by the United States. But even
if current trends were to continue, IISS says it would take
about 20 years for Beijing to match Washington's current
military spend.
Beset by economic crisis and with few immediate security
threats, however, Europe's military clout is seen declining.
Defence spending for European members of NATO had dropped
below that of Asia, even if Australia and New Zealand were
stripped from the Asian figure.
Last year's Libya conflict, the IISS said, showed what could
be done with a small number of sophisticated military assets.
But it also highlighted serious shortcomings in Europe's defence
capabilities - such as surveillance, air-to-air refuelling and
munition stocks - that had to be filled by the United States.
"It's clear that Europe is now focusing much more on the
21st century rather than the 19th century style of managing
conflict - more institutions, more diplomacy, more multilateral
engagement, less pure focus on military power," Chipman said.
Despite the current focus on Iran and worries of conflict
over its nuclear programme, Chipman said Western military
interest in the region also already seemed to be on the wane.
"The countries that have been close to the United States -
Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates - are already
worrying that the United States is losing its vocation for the
region," he said, pointing to rising local defence budgets. "But
for now the U.S. focus cannot just be on Asia because of the
importance of the Middle East."
(Reporting By Peter Apps; Editing by Andrew Heavens)