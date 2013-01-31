* NATO chief warns defence cuts could endanger alliance's
power
* West must not neglect security during economic crisis, he
says
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Jan 31 France's need for U.S. help
during the Mali operation shows Europe must do more to fill
worrying gaps in its defences, NATO's chief said on Thursday.
Anders Fogh Rasmussen also sounded the alarm about growing
disparities between what the United States and Europe spend on
defence and warned that NATO's military power and global
influence could be put at risk if allies continue to slash their
defence budgets while emerging powers boost theirs.
France's intervention in Mali has illustrated his point by
again exposing European military deficiencies that were laid
bare during the 2011 Libya campaign when European states relied
heavily on the United States for air-to-air refuelling,
intelligence and surveillance.
Rasmussen praised France for taking "swift and effective
action" in Mali. Paris intervened militarily in Mali in early
January to halt the advance of al Qaeda-affiliated militants who
launched an offensive that threatened the Malian capital Bamako.
While NATO is not involved in Mali, some European members of
the alliance as well as the United States and Canada have
supported France with transport aircraft and other help.
"The operation also illustrates that European allies still
need strong support from the United States in their endeavours
to carry out such an operation," Rasmussen told a news
conference.
"The Mali operation once again points to the need for
increased European efforts to fill the gaps when it comes to
essential military capabilities such as intelligence,
surveillance and reconnaissance," he said.
The United States agreed to a French request to fly tankers
to refuel French jet fighters and bombers attacking the
militants. The United States is also sharing intelligence and
helped to transport some French troops.
EUROPEAN LEAD
The United States, shifting its security focus increasingly
to Asia, wants the Europeans to take the lead in military
operations in its neighbourhood, such as in Libya and Mali.
Releasing his annual report, Rasmussen voiced concern that
defence cuts by Western states trying to rein in budget deficits
because of the financial crisis risked weakening their security.
"Of course, governments must reduce deficits and borrowing,"
he said. "You can't be safe if you're broke. But ... we have to
invest to keep our societies safe. Because security threats
won't go away while we focus on fixing our economies."
Rasmussen warned that defence spending among the NATO allies
is increasingly uneven, not just between North America and
Europe, but also among European allies.
This could lead to a growing capability gap that could limit
the allies' ability to work together and risk weakening
political support for NATO in the United States. At the same
time, emerging powers were spending more on defence.
"The rise of emerging powers could create a growing gap
between their capacity to act and exert influence on the
international stage and our ability to do so," Rasmussen wrote
in the annual report.
He did not name any countries but China boosted military
spending by 11 percent last year, continuing a near-unbroken
string of double-digit rises across two decades.
Rasmussen also warned that too deep defence cuts could
worsen the West's economic crisis by weakening defence
industries that are key drivers of innovation, jobs and exports.
