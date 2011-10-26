* Lockheed Q3 EPS cont ops $1.99 vs estimate $1.81
* GD Q3 EPS cont ops $1.83 vs estimate $1.77
* Northrop Q3 EPS $1.86 vs estimate $1.68
* General Dynamics, Northrop sales drop
* Lockheed shares down 3.6 pct
Oct 26 Three big defense contractors posted
solid profits on Wednesday, but their shares fell on concerns
that leaner budgets would hurt performance.
Industry leader Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) said business
was strong as its third-quarter sales rose, but added it
expected flat sales for 2012 in an uncertain backdrop for
defense spending.
Quarterly sales from Northrop Grumman (NOC.N) and General
Dynamics missed expectations, showing effects of existing
Washington efforts to curb defense spending.
Lockheed's shares fell 3.6 percent to $76.06, while
Northrop's shares were down 2.6 percent to $55.11 and General
Dynamics shed 2.5 percent to $63.62.
"The problem I see is uncertainty, uncertainty,
uncertainty," Morgan Keegan defense analyst Brian Ruttenbur
said. "Nobody knows what is going to happen."
After spending heavily for a decade on wars in Iraq and
Afghanistan, the U.S. Defense Department faces the prospect of
cuts of up to about $1 trillion.
Under the debt reduction agreement signed by President
Barack Obama last summer, the Defense Department is looking to
cut at least $350 billion from its projected spending over the
next 10 years. It could face an additional $600 billion in
automatic spending cuts unless a congressional supercommittee
agrees on alternatives.
"It's hard to imagine everybody's immune from a
trillion-dollar cut," Ruttenbur said of the defense
contractors.
Lockheed, the developer of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
and F-16 fighter jet, said earnings were $700 million, or $2.10
a share, for the third quarter, compared with $560 million, or
$1.54 a share, a year earlier. Earnings from continuing
operations were $1.99, compared with $1.81 expected by analysts
on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue at Lockheed rose nearly 7 percent to
$12.1 billion. It said it expected flat sales for 2012,
assuming the U.S. defense budget is approved in a timely manner
with funding at levels consistent with President Barack Obama's
proposed budget.
Stock buybacks and cost-cutting helped Northrop and General
Dynamics top Wall Street profit estimates as defense revenues
fell.
Northrop, a supplier of unmanned spy planes, had earnings
of $520 million, or $1.86 a diluted share, in the third
quarter. Analysts expected $1.68 a share. Its quarterly revenue
fell 6 percent to $6.6 billion.
General Dynamics (GD.N), which makes business jets as well
as tanks and other military equipment, said its third-quarter
net earnings were $652 million, or $1.80 a share. Earnings from
continuing operations were $1.83, compared with $1.77 expected
by analysts.
Quarterly revenue at General Dynamics fell 2 percent to
$7.85 billion.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs, editing by Maureen Bavdek and
Gunna Dickson)