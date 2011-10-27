* Raytheon Q3 EPS cont ops $1.43 vs estimate $1.33
* L-3 Q3 EPS $2.24 vs. estimate $2.15
* Goodrich Q3 adj EPS $1.70 vs. estimate $1.50
* Raytheon, L-3 cut full-year sales outlooks
By Karen Jacobs
Oct 27 Raytheon Co (RTN.N) and L-3
Communications Holdings (LLL.N) on Thursday reported a drop in
quarterly sales, but the defense contractors cited rising
backlogs as a cause for optimism in the face of falling defense
budgets.
Results at Goodrich GR.N, a supplier of aircraft parts
that derives about one-third of its revenue from defense, were
buoyed by strong commercial equipment and servicing revenue.
Shares of Raytheon, which like L-3 reported earnings that
exceeded Wall Street estimates, were up 1.9 percent at $43.25
in afternoon trading. Those of L-3 were 2 percent higher at
$69.16. Goodrich, which has agreed to be bought by United
Technologies (UTX.N) for $127.50 a share, was up 0.3 percent at
$122.92.
"We're taking all the right actions from an earnings and
cash flow standpoint to offset the impact of sales being
slightly down," Raytheon Chief Financial Officer Dave Wajsgras
said. He added the company has stepped up efforts to cut
costs.
Defense contractors are shedding noncore units and reducing
headcount in preparation for leaner defense budgets globally.
They are also buying back stock to improve earning per share
and making acquisitions in niche areas such as cybersecurity.
"We're close on a couple of acquisitions in the several
hundred-million-dollar neighborhood," L-3 Communications Chief
Executive Michael Strianese said during a conference call on
Thursday.
Strianese said L-3, a provider of aircraft maintenance,
communications systems and government services, is looking to
expand where it has strong market positions and expects stable
budgets. He added the company is not looking at services.
DEFENSE BUDGET A QUESTION
The moves come as the U.S. Defense Department, the world's
biggest weapons buyer, looks to pare at least $350 billion in
spending over the next 10 years and could be tasked to make
steeper cuts should a congressional supercommittee fail to
identify $1.2 trillion in government savings later this year.
"There's still a lot of uncertainty in terms of where
defense budgets go," said Morningstar analyst Rick Tauber.
Raytheon and L-3 cut their full-year sales outlooks on
Thursday. General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) and Northrop Grumman
(NOC.N) also posted lower quarterly sales this week. Lockheed
Martin Corp (LMT.N) , the industry leader, reported higher
third-quarter revenue but forecast flattish sales for 2012.
Net income at Raytheon fell 31 percent to $501 million, or
$1.43 a share, in the third quarter. Analysts expected $1.33 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue fell 2
percent to $6.13 billion.
Raytheon raised its full-year forecast and said bookings,
an important gauge of customer demand, strengthened
domestically and internationally. Backlog also increased.
L-3, which plans to spin off parts of its government
services business next year, reported third-quarter earnings of
$235 million, or $2.24 a share, higher than the $2.15 a share
analysts expected.
At L-3, funded orders increased to $4.5 billion in the
third quarter from $3.5 billion a year ago. Sales fell 1
percent to $3.79 billion.
Goodrich said earnings rose 26 percent to $201 million, or
$1.57 a share. Adjusted for merger costs, profit was $1.70 a
share, against $1.50 expected by analysts. Goodrich said total
sales rose 16 percent to $2.03 billion.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Dave
Zimmerman and Steve Orlofsky)