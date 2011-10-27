* Raytheon Q3 EPS cont ops $1.43 vs estimate $1.33

* L-3 Q3 EPS $2.24 vs. estimate $2.15

* Goodrich Q3 adj EPS $1.70 vs. estimate $1.50

* Raytheon, L-3 cut full-year sales outlooks (Adds analyst, L-3 comment)

By Karen Jacobs

Oct 27 Raytheon Co (RTN.N) and L-3 Communications Holdings (LLL.N) on Thursday reported a drop in quarterly sales, but the defense contractors cited rising backlogs as a cause for optimism in the face of falling defense budgets.

Results at Goodrich GR.N, a supplier of aircraft parts that derives about one-third of its revenue from defense, were buoyed by strong commercial equipment and servicing revenue.

Shares of Raytheon, which like L-3 reported earnings that exceeded Wall Street estimates, were up 1.9 percent at $43.25 in afternoon trading. Those of L-3 were 2 percent higher at $69.16. Goodrich, which has agreed to be bought by United Technologies (UTX.N) for $127.50 a share, was up 0.3 percent at $122.92.

"We're taking all the right actions from an earnings and cash flow standpoint to offset the impact of sales being slightly down," Raytheon Chief Financial Officer Dave Wajsgras said. He added the company has stepped up efforts to cut costs.

Defense contractors are shedding noncore units and reducing headcount in preparation for leaner defense budgets globally. They are also buying back stock to improve earning per share and making acquisitions in niche areas such as cybersecurity.

"We're close on a couple of acquisitions in the several hundred-million-dollar neighborhood," L-3 Communications Chief Executive Michael Strianese said during a conference call on Thursday.

Strianese said L-3, a provider of aircraft maintenance, communications systems and government services, is looking to expand where it has strong market positions and expects stable budgets. He added the company is not looking at services.

DEFENSE BUDGET A QUESTION

The moves come as the U.S. Defense Department, the world's biggest weapons buyer, looks to pare at least $350 billion in spending over the next 10 years and could be tasked to make steeper cuts should a congressional supercommittee fail to identify $1.2 trillion in government savings later this year.

"There's still a lot of uncertainty in terms of where defense budgets go," said Morningstar analyst Rick Tauber.

Raytheon and L-3 cut their full-year sales outlooks on Thursday. General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) and Northrop Grumman (NOC.N) also posted lower quarterly sales this week. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) , the industry leader, reported higher third-quarter revenue but forecast flattish sales for 2012.

Net income at Raytheon fell 31 percent to $501 million, or $1.43 a share, in the third quarter. Analysts expected $1.33 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue fell 2 percent to $6.13 billion.

Raytheon raised its full-year forecast and said bookings, an important gauge of customer demand, strengthened domestically and internationally. Backlog also increased.

L-3, which plans to spin off parts of its government services business next year, reported third-quarter earnings of $235 million, or $2.24 a share, higher than the $2.15 a share analysts expected.

At L-3, funded orders increased to $4.5 billion in the third quarter from $3.5 billion a year ago. Sales fell 1 percent to $3.79 billion.

Goodrich said earnings rose 26 percent to $201 million, or $1.57 a share. Adjusted for merger costs, profit was $1.70 a share, against $1.50 expected by analysts. Goodrich said total sales rose 16 percent to $2.03 billion. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Dave Zimmerman and Steve Orlofsky)