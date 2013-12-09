WASHINGTON Dec 9 Northrop Grumman Corp has paid $11.4 million to settle U.S. government claims that it improperly charged costs to government contracts, the Justice Department said on Monday.

The government alleged that Northrop Grumman charged costs of deferred compensation to key employees to the government contracts even though it had agreed not to do so in a settlement of another case in 2002. There was no determination of liability in the settlement.

The case is Northrop Grumman Corporation v. United States, Fed. Cl. No. 07-482C.