* Top four U.S. weapons makers report lower sales
* Executives say U.S. budget uncertainty hinders investment
* Boeing's overall profit up but defense earnings down
* Defense stocks mostly rise, General Dynamics falls
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Oct 23 Major U.S. weapons makers
posted higher third-quarter profit on Wednesday despite budget
cuts, their margins remained largely solid or rose in places,
and revenue fell less than expected.
But executives at the top four weapons makers - Lockheed
Martin Corp, Boeing Co, General Dynamics Corp
and Northrop Grumman Corp - said the outlook
remains hazy given lingering uncertainty over defense budgets in
the United States and abroad. Raytheon Co is due to
report earnings on Thursday.
The companies say they are weathering the initial stages of
the downturn in military spending thanks to aggressive
cost-cutting, workforce reductions and facility closures, and a
sharper focus on executing contracts on time and on budget.
All the major players expect lower revenue and mounting
pressure on margins unless Congress reverses a law that would
cut Pentagon spending by $500 billion on top of $487 billion in
cuts already planned for the next decade.
Phebe Novakovic, chief executive of General Dynamics, which
builds U.S. Navy warships, combat vehicles and Gulfstream
business jets, told analysts that the political brinkmanship
over the U.S. debt ceiling and the recent government shutdown
were sobering reminders that companies need to be cautious and
hold on to cash.
"The government took the nation to the edge on the debt
ceiling extension. We were forced to gaze into the abyss where
we saw the full faith and credit of our principal customer at
risk," she told analysts on a conference call.
Novakovic said there was a chance that the entire showdown
experience could be repeated in January when the debt ceiling is
due to be breached again.
"It's entirely possible that we find ourselves in an
extended period of time trapped in Dante's first circle of
hell," she said. "All of that suggests that we need prudence and
caution ... until we can get a more stable plan from the
government with respect to both the debt ceiling and funding."
Novakovic said budget uncertainty had driven orders from the
U.S. Army lower than expected, which was taking a toll on
revenue at the company's combat systems business. But she said
the government shutdown and debt ceiling concerns were also
making private companies reluctant to buy new business jets.
SHARES HIGHER
Executives at Northrop, Lockheed and Boeing raised similar
concerns during their earnings calls with analysts.
Northrop Grumman Chief Executive Wes Bush forecast a further
decline in revenue in 2014 given the uncertainty over funding
levels and projected cuts in military spending, and said it was
difficult to plan for investments and other projects.
Bush said he was particularly worried that the uncertain
fiscal situation was depressing investment in the research and
development efforts that underpinned the U.S. economy.
The repeated failure by Congress to enact proper budgets
every year and to rely instead on so-called continuing
resolutions to fund the government also has also had a negative
effect, he said. It has effectively capped funding at the
previous year's levels and prevented the Pentagon from starting
most new programs unless it received a special waiver.
"We need to return to a functional appropriations process in
managing our country's affairs, and ending the sequester should
be a first step in that direction," Bush said.
Shares of major weapons makers rose across the board on
Wednesday with the exception of General Dynamics, which closed
2.2 percent lower at $86.23 amid concerns about its combat
systems business, which saw quarterly revenues drop 30 percent.
General Dynamics reported higher overall earnings and
operating margins for the third quarter and raised its full-year
earnings forecast by 5 cents a share to a range of $6.90 to
$7.00.
Lockheed shares rose 1.5 percent to close at a year high of
$131.98 after the company reported higher earnings and lifted
its earnings forecast for the full year.
Boeing shares rose 5.3 percent to close at $129.02 as the
company reported a surprising 12 percent jump in quarterly
profit and raised its full-year forecast. But
Boeing's military aircraft revenue fell 5 percent, and earnings
in the defense, space and security division fell 19 percent.
Northrop shares ended 4 percent higher at $105.56 as the
maker of Global Hawk unmanned planes posted an 18 percent
increase in earnings per share despite a slight drop in sales,
and raised its forecast for full-year sales.
Raytheon, which is expected to report results on Thursday,
closed 3 percent higher at $78.49. The U.S. Navy on Wednesday
ordered Raytheon to halt work on a new radar program worth up to
$1.6 billion after Lockheed filed a protest against the contract
award.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)