By Eva Taylor and Andreas Framke

BASEL, April 16 The risk of deflation should not be exaggerated, said a senior official at the Bank for International Settlements, calling for a sober international debate about easing price pressures.

BIS chief economist Claudio Borio told Reuters in an interview published on Wednesday gradual price declines such as in Greece or Spain were "a different kettle of fish" from full-blown deflation, and understanding the drivers was key.

"It is easy to overestimate the risk of deflation intended as a self-reinforcing downward price spiral," Borio said. "One should be careful not to over-use the term, particularly because 'deflation' has a very strong negative connotation."

Stressing that the independence of central banks needed to be respected, Borio said the European Central Bank was facing "some especially tough challenges at present."

Pressure is mounting on the ECB, in particular from the International Monetary Fund, to do more to stave off the threat of deflation in the euro zone.

Inflation in the currency bloc dropped to 0.5 percent in March, well below the ECB's target of close to but below 2 percent.

But the ECB has said it sees limited risks of deflation across the region, attributing low inflation mainly to lower energy and food prices, and forecasting it would pick up again in April, due to effects related to relatively late Easter holidays.

The term deflation was tainted too much with the experience of the U.S. Great Depression in the early 1930s, when prices fell around 30 percent, "which was more the exception than the rule", Borio said.

"'Deflation' is too emotional a word to help guide rational thinking," said Borio, who took over as head of the BIS monetary and economics department from Stephen Cecchetti in November 2013.

"IT TAKES TWO TO TANGO"

The strengthening euro has become an increasing headache for the ECB as further gains in its value would make imports cheaper and push inflation even closer to zero.

On Sunday, ECB President Mario Draghi said the exchange rate could act as a trigger for more policy action.

A tool favoured by several policymakers to temper a rise in the euro would be to cut the rate for overnight deposits at the ECB into negative territory, making euro-denominated investments less attractive and giving banks an incentive to lend more.

Borio was sceptical such a move would be effective.

"The main effect negative interest rates could have is on the exchange rate, because of the signal they provide," he said.

"But then you have to think of two things. One is that it takes two to tango. As always, it depends on what other countries do and how long-lasting the effect would be.

"The other is that you cannot go down much (below zero). The strength of the effect on the exchange rate is highly uncertain."

The ECB has also said it could start large-scale asset purchases to fend off deflation or even persistently low inflation, indicating that it would prefer to buy private assets, such as securitised loans, over government debt.

In a joint paper with the Bank of England it said last week reform was needed to promote simpler, top-quality asset-backed securities (ABS), putting Europe on a collision course with the Basel Committee of banking supervisors from around the world.

The Committee is due to finalise a rule on how much capital banks that create ABS must set aside against defaults, and it has proposed a doubling of requirements from pre-crisis levels, a move lenders say makes the cost of creating ABS prohibitive.

Borio said such rules should be respected: "The essence of the Basel rules is that countries can do more but they should not do less."

(Editing by John Stonestreet)