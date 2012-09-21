Sept 21 China-based Dehaier Medical Systems Ltd
said a medical equipment manufacturer in Ukraine signed
a three-year contract to buy its air compressors and customized
trolleys.
Dehaier shares nearly doubled in value to a four-month high
of $2.99.
The products covered by the deal are used in intensive care
units, emergency rooms, operation rooms, respiratory departments
and anesthesiology departments. The purchaser plans to
distribute Dehaier's products in other European markets too, the
company said.
Dehaier, based in Beijing, develops and assembles its own
branded medical devices and homecare medical products using
third-party components.
The company's shares were up 83 percent at $2.85 by
mid-morning on Friday on the Nasdaq, giving up some of its
earlier gains.