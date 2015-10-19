Oct 19 Deimos Asset Management LLC hired Charles Slotnik, who becomes the third portfolio manager to join the hedge fund manager since July.

Slotnik was appointed as managing director and portfolio manager, with a focus on investments in event arbitrage.

Slotnik has 20 years of experience in the field at Carlson Capital, Brookline Avenue Partners and Slotnik Capital Management.

His appointment follows that of Paul Orwicz and James Warner as Deimos builds its suite of hedge fund products.

The Purchase, New York-based firm was formed through a management buyout of Guggenheim Global Trading LLC, the former hedge fund platform of Guggenheim Partners, in a deal that closed in January. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)