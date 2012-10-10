* Administrators appointed by court near Naples
* Shipping asset values slump due to downturn
By Silvia Antonioli and Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Oct 10 Deiulemar Shipping, a major
Italian dry freight group, has been declared bankrupt owing more
than 500 million euros, an Italian court and the company said on
Wednesday, the latest casualty of a worsening freight market
crisis.
The slump, one of the worst ever faced by the sector, has
sunk a number of dry bulk firms including Britain's oldest,
Stephenson Clarke Shipping Ltd.
"Deiulemar Shipping was declared bankrupt by the court of
Torre Annunziata this week," said Astolfo Di Amato, the lawyer
representing Deiulemar Shipping.
The court, which is near the port city of Naples, said the
company was declared bankrupt late on Tuesday with
administrators appointed.
Deiulemar Shipping, also based near Naples, was founded by
the sons of the owners of another shipping company, Deiulemar
Compagnia di Navigazione, which has also been declared bankrupt
earlier this year owing about 860 million euros ($1.11 billion),
mostly to angry bondholders.
In July, Italian police seized assets amounting to 323
million euros, which included 10 vessels belonging to Deiulemar
Shipping, and arrested nine members of the founding families in
connection with the bankruptcy of Deiulemar Compagnia di
Navigazione.
Soon after, lawyer Di Amato filed a debt restructuring
proposal that would have included the liquidation of Deiulemar
Shipping and the sale of all its assets to partially satisfy its
creditors.
Before the proposal could be evaluated though, the court
seized two more vessels on Sep. 18, leaving Deiulemar Shipping
in control of only four ships.
"At that point we started making new calculations to
evaluate whether it was possible to come out with a new plan but
we thought this was not possible and asked for the company to be
declared bankrupt," Di Amato told Reuters.
The court-nominated administrators will be managing the
company's assets until a potential auction.
Di Amato said it would be difficult to find buyers for the
vessels unless the court is prepared to accept very low prices.
The value of a five-year old panamax dry bulk vessel, which
usually transports cargoes such as grains, has slumped to $20
million from nearly $90 million before the financial turmoil in
2008, Baltic Exchange data showed.
"The freight market remains at very low levels and there is
not much that shipping companies can do about it. The latest
news about Dieulemar is just confirming what was widely known,"
a ship industry source.
"Low asset prices are one of the problems facing the sector
at the moment. If the court decides to auction the vessels, they
have to be prepared that they will only recoup a fraction of the
value of the ships."
Dry bulk shipping companies ordered large numbers of new
vessels between 2007 and 2009, when freight rates hit record
highs. But the extra shipping capacity arrived just as economies
were slowing down, sending rates tumbling.
"This is more a tale of how someone over stretched
themselves and people will be looking at the fallout. It's now
more a case of what happens with the restructuring process,"
another ship industry source said.
