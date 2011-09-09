PARIS, Sept 9 Shares of French rail equipment manufacturer Delachaux DELX.PA will resume trading on Monday morning after a takeover offer by CVC Capital Partners and one of the family shareholders, said France's market regulator.

In a statement on Friday, the AMF said the offer was being launched at 83 euros per share including the divided.

The offer follows an earlier move in May at which time CVC and the family shareholder Andre Delachaux together bought 63.6 percent of the capital and 76.5 percent of voting rights after the deal. [ID:nLDE74M1ZO]

That deal also valued the company at 83 euros per share.

Delachaux shares were suspended on Tuesday after the offer was submitted to the AMF.

Before the suspension the shares were at 79.69 euros, giving the company a market capitalisation of roughly 1 billion euros.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Richard Chang)