LONDON, Sept 8 French rail equipment maker Delachaux is looking to raise a 765 million euro (990.22 million US dollar) leveraged loan to refinance existing debt and pay a dividend to shareholders, banking sources said on Monday.

CVC Capital Partners, together with the founding family, took Delachaux private in 2011, backed with 565 million euros in loans. It raised a further 50 million euros in 2012 to finance an acquisition, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

It has now decided to conduct a dividend recapitalisation, a process whereby debt is refinanced and increased in order to facilitate a dividend payment.

Deutsche Bank is leading the deal alongside bookrunners Credit Agricole, HSBC and Natixis, the banking sources said.

The financing includes a 690 million euro, seven-year covenant-lite term loan B, denominated in euros, US dollars, sterling and Australian dollars, the bankers said.

There is also a 75 million euro, 6.5 year revolving credit facility guided to pay 375 basis points over Euribor, offered with a commitment fee of 35 percent of the margin, they added.

More details will emerge at a bank meeting which is due to take place on September 10 in London to show the deal to investors. Commitments from lenders are due September 22.

Created in 1902, Delachaux has a presence in 95 countries and employs 3,200 people, according to CVC's website. (1 US dollar = 0.7726 euro) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)