LONDON, Sept 11 Shareholders to French rail equipment maker Delachaux are set to take a 290 million euro (375.03 million US dollar) dividend payment from the company as part of a wider refinancing, banking sources said on Thursday.

CVC Capital Partners, together with the founding family, took Delachaux private in 2011, backed with 565 million euros in loans. It raised a further 50 million euros in 2012 to finance an acquisition and has now decided to raise a 765 million euro leveraged loan to refinance existing debt and pay a dividend to owners.

The financing includes a 690 million euro, seven-year covenant-lite term loan B, denominated in euros, US dollars, sterling and Australian dollars.

It will have a minimum $300 million portion and a minimum 300 million euro tranche, both guided to pay between 400-425 basis points (bp). The sterling and Australian dollar portions are guided to pay 450bp, the bankers said.

All are guided with 99-99.5 OID guidance and the euro, US dollar and sterling tranches are offered with a 1 percent Euibor/Libor floor, which guarantees a minimum return to investors, the bankers said.

There is also a 75 million euro, 6.5 year revolving credit facility guided to pay 375 basis points over Euribor, offered with a commitment fee of 35 percent of the margin, they added.

Deutsche Bank is leading the deal alongside bookrunners Credit Agricole, HSBC and Natixis and investor commitments are due September 22.

CVC was not immediately available to comment.

Created in 1902, Delachaux has a presence in 95 countries and employs 3,200 people, according to CVC's website. (1 US dollar = 0.7733 euro) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)