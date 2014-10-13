Oct 13 De La Rue Plc

* De La Rue signs banknote printing contract

* Signed a new 10 year contract with Bank Of England to print its sterling banknotes at bank's facility in Debden, Essex.

* New contract will commence in April 2015

* Bank has subsequently completed assurance activity on De La Rue's bid and contract has now been finalised