LONDON, July 24 De La Rue Plc
* Trading performance during q1 was satisfactory and at end
of period group had a good 12 month order book
* Order intake for currency division has been good but
continues to reflect challenging market conditions
* Overall trading for solutions division was in line with
our expectations
* Identity systems business contribution is lower than
previous year
* Good progress has been made in identifying a new chief
executive with some strong candidates being considered.
* Expect financial performance of group to have a higher
than usual weighting towards second half of 2014/15 year.
* Board's expectations for 2014/15 remain unchanged
