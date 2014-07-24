LONDON, July 24 De La Rue Plc

* Trading performance during q1 was satisfactory and at end of period group had a good 12 month order book

* Order intake for currency division has been good but continues to reflect challenging market conditions

* Overall trading for solutions division was in line with our expectations

* Identity systems business contribution is lower than previous year

* Good progress has been made in identifying a new chief executive with some strong candidates being considered.

* Expect financial performance of group to have a higher than usual weighting towards second half of 2014/15 year.

