LONDON Feb 1 De La Rue PLC : * Trading for the period has been in line with the board's expectations * Financial results for 2012/13 are expected to be similar to those for

2011/12. * Currency division expected to produce c6.4bn banknotes for the financial year * Order intake satisfactory with some delayed orders referred to in November

having been received * Banknote paper market remains challenging, reflecting additional capacity by

other manufacturers * Confident of delivering improvement plan which has a target 2013/14 operating

profit in excess of £100M